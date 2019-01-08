Europa Metals (EUZ) Shares Down 10%

Europa Metals Ltd (LON:EUZ) shares dropped 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 57,404,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Europa Metals Company Profile (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Leon, Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018. Europa Metals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

