European Metals (EMH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Shares of European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 102923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

European Metals Company Profile

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

