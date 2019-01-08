Evercore ISI Downgrades Franklin Resources (BEN) to Underperform

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.90.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $350,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $10,471,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,653,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,431,718.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 192,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,120,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

