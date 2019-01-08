Eversource Energy (ES) Stake Lessened by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,614,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,686,000 after purchasing an additional 436,242 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,268,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,769,000 after purchasing an additional 178,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 126,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

ES stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.95%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

