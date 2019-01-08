Eversource Energy’s (ES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.91.

ES stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

