Evertec (EVTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.20

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 15314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Evertec had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $112.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Evertec news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,093,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,391.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tere Loubriel sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,533. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Evertec by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,759,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Evertec by 23,929.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 637,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 634,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,048,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evertec by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Evertec by 11.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

