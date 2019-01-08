EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $615,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,988 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $206,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

