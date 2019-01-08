Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of EVFM stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.99. 20,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,580. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.34). On average, analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 6,497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 722,643 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

