Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Macquarie set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. equinet set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.84 ($37.02).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €22.34 ($25.98) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.