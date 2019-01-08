EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). EXACT Sciences reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider D Scott Coward sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $99,207.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 163,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $11,282,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,134,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,359 shares of company stock valued at $23,320,700 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 28.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after buying an additional 520,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 6,220.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after buying an additional 516,442 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 37.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,585,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after buying an additional 434,184 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,888,000 after buying an additional 388,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $20,833,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. 2,462,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,800. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About EXACT Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It has an intellectual property, which protects its non invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

