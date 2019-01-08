Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st.

EYPT opened at $2.29 on Friday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $214.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.49% and a negative net margin of 2,622.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

