EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $459.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.64.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 67.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,401,000 after purchasing an additional 561,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in EZCORP by 33.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in EZCORP by 511.7% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 185,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 155,571 shares during the last quarter.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

