EZToken Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (EZT)

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, EZToken has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EZToken has a total market capitalization of $207,351.00 and approximately $4,421.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EZToken token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EZToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.02158731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00165906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00235331 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024777 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024863 BTC.

EZToken Profile

EZToken launched on December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. EZToken’s official website is ico.ezpos.io.

Buying and Selling EZToken

EZToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EZToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EZToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.