Federated Investors Inc. PA Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 475,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 496,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

