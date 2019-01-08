Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 1,172 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $187.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 23.93% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $146.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/federated-investors-inc-pa-sells-1172-shares-of-whirlpool-co-whr.html.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.