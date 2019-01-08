Financial Analysis: Home Financial Bancorp (HWEN) versus Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL)

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) and Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beneficial Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Home Financial Bancorp and Beneficial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Beneficial Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beneficial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Beneficial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beneficial Bancorp is more favorable than Home Financial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Financial Bancorp and Beneficial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Beneficial Bancorp 12.85% 4.27% 0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Financial Bancorp and Beneficial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $160,000.00 N/A N/A Beneficial Bancorp $226.63 million 4.84 $23.93 million N/A N/A

Beneficial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Home Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Beneficial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Beneficial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Beneficial Bancorp beats Home Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and money market deposits; commercial and industrial loans, nonresidential real estate loans, and residential, mobile home and land, and consumer loans. It also provides auto and hazard insurance; and Internet banking services. The company provides banking services primarily in Owen, Putnam, and other counties. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer personal loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal loans, recreational vehicles, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and wealth management services; and property, casualty, life, and health and benefits insurance services. Additionally, the company holds title to various securities and other investments; holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

