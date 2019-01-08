Financial Contrast: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) versus Salon Media Group (SLNM)

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Salon Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices $736.39 million 1.68 -$103.11 million ($0.22) -70.09 Salon Media Group $4.57 million 0.98 -$9.57 million N/A N/A

Salon Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANGI Homeservices.

Profitability

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Salon Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices -1.63% -0.53% -0.37% Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of ANGI Homeservices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of ANGI Homeservices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ANGI Homeservices has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salon Media Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ANGI Homeservices and Salon Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices 0 2 10 0 2.83 Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus price target of $24.11, suggesting a potential upside of 56.36%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats Salon Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc. owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources. The company offers its services under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro brand names. As of December 31, 2017, it generated approximately 18.1 million marketplace service requests from consumers. ANGI Homeservices Inc. was formerly known as Halo TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to ANGI Homeservices Inc. in May 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. ANGI Homeservices Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

