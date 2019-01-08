Financial Contrast: Cyanotech (CYAN) & Actelion (ALIOF)

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Actelion (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Cyanotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Cyanotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cyanotech and Actelion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Actelion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cyanotech has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelion has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyanotech and Actelion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $34.12 million 0.53 $1.02 million N/A N/A Actelion $2.46 billion 0.00 $707.04 million N/A N/A

Actelion has higher revenue and earnings than Cyanotech.

Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and Actelion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech -7.53% -13.51% -7.90% Actelion N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Actelion beats Cyanotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, as well as directly to consumers; and in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Actelion Company Profile

Actelion Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of low molecular weight drugs. It specializes in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It also specializes in human biology, especially in specific families of molecular targets, such as G-Protein Coupled Receptors. Its portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from World Health Organization (WHO) Functional Class (FC) II through to Functional Class (FC) IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications. It also has treatments for a range of specialist diseases, including type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, digital ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products include Tracleer (bosentan), Opsumit (macitentan), Uptravi (selexipag), Ventavis (iloprost), Veletri (epoprostenol for injection), Zavesca (miglustat) and Valchlor (mechlorethamine) gel.

