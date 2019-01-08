Financial Contrast: Hancock (HBHC) & Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB)

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) and Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hancock and Peoples Utah Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock 0 1 2 0 2.67 Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hancock presently has a consensus target price of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.94%. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.63%. Given Peoples Utah Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Utah Bancorp is more favorable than Hancock.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock N/A N/A N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp 24.05% 14.14% 1.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hancock and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp $100.54 million 5.59 $19.84 million $1.53 19.61

Peoples Utah Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Hancock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hancock pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Utah Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats Hancock on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. Hancock Holding Company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 25 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

