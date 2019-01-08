Financial Contrast: Quaint Oak Bancorp (QNTO) and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quaint Oak Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 1 7 2 0 2.10

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.61, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $14.03 million 1.69 $1.46 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.80 billion 2.70 $466.20 million $0.81 12.21

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 10.52% 8.58% 0.78% New York Community Bancorp 26.41% 6.60% 0.83%

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Quaint Oak Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and correspondence, telephone, and online banking services. The company operates through its main office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and a regional office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.