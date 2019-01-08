Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Janus Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 5.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 2.04% of Janus Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,892,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,759,000 after acquiring an additional 577,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,512,000 after acquiring an additional 326,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 699,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 4,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 535,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 523,617 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 528,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 172,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,353. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.1475 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Janus Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th.

