Financial Review: Nephros (NEPH) versus Its Competitors

Nephros (OTCMKTS: NEPH) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nephros to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $3.81 million -$800,000.00 -11.04 Nephros Competitors $1.50 billion $98.69 million -151.62

Nephros’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nephros and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros Competitors 707 2567 4727 228 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 435.00%. Given Nephros’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -25.82% -82.57% -49.16% Nephros Competitors -33.17% -41.13% -16.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros’ peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros peers beat Nephros on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; and hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables for use in the hemodiafiltration treatment process. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

