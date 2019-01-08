First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

First Bancorp stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Bancorp has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

FNLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

