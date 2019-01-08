First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FIBK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.86. 242,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $501,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898 over the last three months. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,804 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 302,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1,056,289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 792,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after acquiring an additional 792,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.