First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 91.6% in the third quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.