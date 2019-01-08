First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.92.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

