FirstCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $131,552.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $131,552.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006056 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00019875 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00223816 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000900 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000269 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

