Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPRX. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $320.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.12.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

