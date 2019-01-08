Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of FSI opened at $1.44 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.10.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

