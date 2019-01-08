Flushing Financial (FFIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.53 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $631.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

