Fmr LLC Acquires 2,879 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 260,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $70.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

