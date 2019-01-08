Fmr LLC Purchases 975 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9,419.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

