Fmr LLC Sells 38,600 Shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ark Restaurants were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 268,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.50. Ark Restaurants Corp has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

