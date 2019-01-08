Ford Motor (F) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on F. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, November 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,707,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 96.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $678,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 63.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 444.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,131 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

