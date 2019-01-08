Forward Air (FWRD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens cut Forward Air from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $73.00 price objective on Forward Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Forward Air stock opened at $55.10 on Monday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $118,921.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 327,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,480,000 after purchasing an additional 312,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 430,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 202,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,482,000 after purchasing an additional 188,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

