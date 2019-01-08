Frontline (FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRO. DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

FRO opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.67 and a beta of 1.01. Frontline has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative net margin of 40.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 181,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 774,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 662,138 shares in the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

