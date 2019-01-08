FS Investment (FSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,668. FS Investment has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. FS Investment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. Analysts predict that FS Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 1,122,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $5,781,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FS Investment stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corp. is a externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

