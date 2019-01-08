FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

In other news, Director John A. Rolls purchased 100,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 417,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,955.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/fuelcell-energy-fcel-to-release-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.