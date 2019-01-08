FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Issued By KeyCorp

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Shutterfly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Shutterfly’s Q4 2018 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Friday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of SFLY stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. Shutterfly has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFLY. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Shutterfly by 36.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterfly by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Shutterfly by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Shutterfly by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $30,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,624.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,540. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

