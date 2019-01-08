FY2018 EPS Estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Decreased by Analyst (RPT)

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $950.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,068,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,133,000 after buying an additional 170,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,068,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,133,000 after buying an additional 170,107 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 420,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 624,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 124,839 shares during the period.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

