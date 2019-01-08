FY2019 EPS Estimates for IntriCon Co. Decreased by Analyst (IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for IntriCon in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IntriCon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered IntriCon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $229.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IntriCon during the third quarter valued at $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $38,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

