FY2019 EPS Estimates for J Sainsbury plc Decreased by Analyst (JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a report issued on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

JSAIY opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

