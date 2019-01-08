FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc Decreased by National Bank Financial (CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $6.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.89.

CCA stock opened at C$67.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$61.68 and a one year high of C$88.25.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$633.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.40 million.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

