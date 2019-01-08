GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.74. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $119.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 64.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

