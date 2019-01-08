GAP (GPS) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.22. 8,897,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 7,342,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on GAP to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 456.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 626.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,743,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at $42,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

