GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,196,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 128,564 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 138,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.20.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

