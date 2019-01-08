General Motors (GM) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $48.00 target price on General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.03.

NYSE GM opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $115,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 365.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 543.8% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 151.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

