General Motors (GM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Motors is gaining from strong crossover & truck sales. Moreover, the restructuring which includes closure of production in many facilities and job cuts, are supporting its profits. Also, the company is making serious efforts in the self-driving front. The company’s capital allocation strategy, initiatives to make its vehicles more advanced, safer and fuel efficient and focus on self-driving and technology development are likely to benefit. Its restructuring activities are also expected to benefit in the long run. Also, the company is raising investment in emerging markets to boost global sales. “

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

NYSE GM opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $115,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in General Motors by 365.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 543.8% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in General Motors by 151.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

