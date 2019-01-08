Geron Co. (GERN) Receives $3.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GERN. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Geron from $2.32 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Geron stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,560. The stock has a market cap of $204.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.71. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 3,077.78%. Research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Geron by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,980,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 181,526 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 352.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 45,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Geron by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth about $443,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

