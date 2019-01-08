Geron (GERN) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.18. Geron shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 36371 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.32 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

The company has a market cap of $204.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.71.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,077.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,388,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Geron by 307.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 948,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Geron by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,751,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 661,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 661,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Geron by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,980,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 181,526 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

